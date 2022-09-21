Three railway workers crushed under train while working on track in Telangana

Police said that a goods train was moving on another track and the three workers did not anticipate the arrival of a Rajdhani Express on the track they were working on.

Three railway workers were killed by Rajdhani Express near Peddapalli district headquarters in Telangana on Tuesday, September 20. According to police, railway employee Durgaiah of Mahabubabad, and contract workers Pegada Srinivas (Peddapalli) and Venu (Sultanabad) were working on a railway track at Peddapalli. "At around 4 pm, the Rajdhani Express from New Delhi proceeding towards Bengaluru hit the trio," the police said. It was said a goods train was moving on another track and the three did not anticipate the arrival of Rajdhani Express on the track they were working, the police said.

The Railway Police said an investigation was on. The bodies were shifted to the Government Hospital at Peddapalli for postmortem, the police added. The incident occurred near Kothapalli railway station when the workers were applying grease to tracks, police said. A fourth worker was injured. The Rajdhani Express hit the railway employees doing their duty at Hussenimiya Vagu.

