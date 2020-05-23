Three more die of COVID-19 in Telangana, death toll rises to 48

The Telangana Health Department did not disclose any information about the fatalities.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Telangana mounted to 48 as three more persons succumbed to the coronavirus on Friday. With this, the state has reported 14 deaths in four days. Five deaths were reported on Thursday, two deaths on Wednesday and four on Tuesday.

In one of the highest single-day jumps, 62 tests returned positive for COVID-19 on Friday, taking the state's tally to 1,761. The Greater Hyderabad region continued to be a hotspot accounting for 42 of the fresh cases. One case was reported from neighboring Ranga Reddy district.

Migrants also continued to be a cause for worry for authorities as 19 migrants tested positive. With this, the total number of cases among migrants rose 118.

According to the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, seven persons were discharged from hospital. With this, the number of people who have recovered and have been discharged rose to 1,043. The number of active cases now stands at 670.

Meanwhile, Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender, who held a meeting with officials on the rise in cases, appealed to the people not to panic but to take personal protection measures.

He asked the officials to ensure that medical personnel are available in all hospitals as per the full capacity. The minister sought a report on the number of personnel who are still required to be recruited.

Rajender, who spoke to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, congratulated him on assuming charge as Chairman of WHO's Executive Board and discussed with him the rise of positive cases due to the migrants, a release said.

Referring to international passengers being kept in isolation in hotels for 14 days after their arrival from foreign countries, Rajender observed that cancer patients, pregnant women and kidney patients among the international passengers are facing difficulties (in such quarantine).

He requested the Union Minister to allow such patients to be quarantined at home if they test negative after seven days of stay at hotels, the release added.

