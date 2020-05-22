Tollywood relieved as state govt permits shoots to resume in phased manner

The decision came after senior personalities from Tollywood met with the Telangana CM on Friday.

news Tollywood

In a move that comes as relief to the Telugu film industry, the Telangana government on Friday gave the green signal for film shootings to resume. Film shootings had come to a grinding halt on March 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision came after senior Tollywood actors, directors and producers met Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday. The film personalities requested the CM to grant permission for film shootings to resume and for theatres to reopen. While there is no word yet on when theatres will open again, the CM has agreed to the industry's request as far as shooting is concerned.

In an official statement to the media, KCR declared that film shootings, pre and post-production work which was stopped due to the lockdown, can be resumed in a phased manner.

The CM suggested that everyone concerned should follow preventive measures to contain the spread of coronavirus and conduct shootings while strictly following self-regulation. The CM has instructed the officials concerned to prepare guidelines on how to conduct film shootings in the state.

Apart from KCR, the meeting at Pragathi Bhavan was attended by cabinet ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Niranjan Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, film personalities Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, D Suresh Babu, Allu Aravind, N Shankar, Rajamouli, Dil Raj, Trivikram Srinivas and others.

Discussions took place on the resumption of film shootings, revival of pre-production work, and the reopening of the theatres.

The official statement from the CM's office read: "The CM felt that since lakhs of people are depending on the film industry, there was a need to allow the film shootings."

The CM suggested that initially, indoor production work with less number of people can commence. In the next phase in June, film shootings can begin. Lastly, based on the situation at the time, a decision on film theatres reopening can be taken. The CM said the film industry should survive but at the same time, the coronavirus should not spread. Therefore, film shootings with less number of people and with adherence to the safety guidelines can be taken up..

The CM asked the film personalities to have a meeting with the Cinematography Minister, Chief Secretary and the officials concerned to finalise guidelines on how many people should be allowed to be part of the shootings, and what precautions should be taken. Later, the CM said that the government would issue categorical guidelines on the matter.

వినోద పరిశ్రమ పునఃప్రారంభించే విధి విధానాలు త్వరలోనే ప్రభుత్వం రూపొందించి, అందరికి మేలు కలిగేలా చూస్తుందని హామీ ఇచ్చారు. I wholeheartedly thank Hon'ble CM #KCR garu on behalf of the Film, TV & Digital Media industries for granting a patient hearing & his kind reassurance. — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 22, 2020