Heatwave hits Telugu states as scorching temperatures rise

According to the IMD, the heat wave is a combination of summer temperatures and the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan.

An extreme heatwave is spreading across districts in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, in the wake of Cyclone Amphan. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad has issued a warning for heatwave conditions for next three to four days.

Scorching temperatures reaching 45 to 46 degrees Celsius, coupled with dry weather, hit several parts of both states on Friday. According to IMD Hyderabad officials, similar conditions may be expected for at least the next five days in Andhra and three days in Telangana.

Both states experience high temperatures in May every year. This year, however, officials say that the present heatwave is a combination of the onset of summer and the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan.

According to Dr Nagaratna of the IMD Hyderabad, APâ€™s Khammam district recorded the highest temperature at 45.6 degrees Celsius, while Adilabad, Nalgonda and Ramagundam recorded 45 degrees Celsius in Telangana.

Hyderabad recorded a temperature of 40.9 degrees Celsius, which is higher than normal for the city.

In Andhra, Vijayawada saw a high of 46 degrees Celsuis and the coastal town of Bapatla recorded 45.6 degrees. Vishakapatanam recorded 35.6 degrees Celsuis.

The IMD noted that districts such as Adilabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Rajanna, Siricilla, Mulugu, Bhupalapally, Nizamabad, Mahbubabad, Warangal (Urban & Rural) would also experience heatwave conditions.

From Friday onwards for two days, high temperatures would likely prevail in isolated pockets over North Coastal (NCAP) and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) as well as Yanam.

From Sunday onwards, for three days, there would likely be thunderstorms at isolated places in NCAP, Yanam and Rayalaseema, following which heatwave conditions would likely continue.

Dr Nagaratna said, â€œCyclone Amphan has dragged the moisture from the atmosphere along its path over Bay of Bengal. Due to its impact, the aftermath effect is that temperatures have risen."

The heatwave raises concerns as both states are currently attempting to resume normalcy after relaxations after the COVID-19 lockdown.

