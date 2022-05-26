‘There will be sensational news in 2-3 months’: KCR after meeting Devegowda

Former Prime Minister Devegowda said that he exchanged views on various topics of national importance with Telangana CM KCR.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday, May 26, called on JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister HD Devegowda at his residence in Bengaluru and held discussions on various issues. KCR, as he is popularly known, left for Bengaluru hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hyderabad visit on Thursday. Devegowda's son and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy were among those present during the meeting at Devegowda's Padmanabhanagar residence.

After the meeting, Gowda tweeted, “Hon'ble CM of Telangana Shri K. Chandrashekhar Rao visited me at my residence, today. We exchanged views on various topics of national importance. It was a candid and cordial meeting.” Addressing the media after the meeting, KCR said that they discussed everything regarding national and Karnataka politics at the meeting.

He recalled that when he visited Bengaluru before the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, he said he would come back for the swearing-in ceremony of HD Kumaraswamy. “I was proven right, and he became Chief Minister. This time, I assure you, there is going to be a change at the national level. No one can stop it. You will get sensational news in two to three months,” KCR said.

He also said that despite having the resources to be a bigger economy than the United States, while celebrating 75 years of independence, people in India are suffering for power and water. He said that the GDP was crashing while inflation was shooting up rapidly. “The point isn’t about whether the government will be formed with or without Congress, or by the BJP. All I can say is we must strive for a bright India,” he said.

KCR’s Bengaluru visit was part of a nationwide tour which started on May 20. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) had announced that the TRS chief would meet eminent personalities from the fields of politics, economy, and media during his tour. He had earlier met his New Delhi and Punjab counterparts, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, respectively, of the Aam Aadmi Party recently, as well as Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

KCR left for Bengaluru on Thursday morning, just hours ahead of the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi., who was in Hyderabad to participate in the 20th year celebrations of the Indian School of Business (ISB). Modi also attended the graduation ceremony of the Post Graduate Programme class of 2022 of ISB and addressed the students.

This is the second time in the last four months that KCR has avoided meeting Modi during the latter's visit to Hyderabad. Earlier in February, PM Modi was in the city to unveil the 'Statue of Equality' commemorating the 11th-century Bhakti saint Ramanujacharya at the premises of Chinna Jeeyar Trust at Muchintal. Official sources then said KCR could not receive the PM as he was 'unwell'.

With PTI and IANS