PM Modi takes dig at KCR in Hyderabad, says family rule must end in Telangana

Addressing BJP party workers and leaders at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad, PM Narendra Modi targeted CM KCR over dynastic politics and his alleged superstitious beliefs.

news Politics

Family-run parties always think about their own growth and are the biggest enemies of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, May 26, in an apparent reference to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the state. Addressing BJP party workers and leaders at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad, Modi said political vendetta is being taken out against the saffron party workers in Telangana. Launching an attack on TRS, Prime Minister Modi called for liberating Telangana from family rule and appeasement.

"Parivaarvadi (family-run) parties are not only political problems... they are the biggest enemies of democracy and youth," Modi said. “Telangana people are watching how family-run parties are interested in their own welfare. These parties never care about poor people's problems,” he further charged. “The country has seen how corruption becomes the face of political parties dedicated to one family,” he added.

Modi said the decades-long separate statehood agitation was not for one family to crush the dreams of Telangana's development. He was visiting the city to participate in the 20th year celebrations of the Indian School of Business (ISB) Hyderabad.

Modi also alleged that the Telangana government changed the names of various Union government schemes and remarked, “You can't erase our name from people's hearts.” Stating that BJP is aware of the potential of Telangana and its people, especially the youth, he said the party wants a fast pace of development in the state.

Modi also targeted Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over his alleged superstitious beliefs. "We want to save Telangana from the superstitious people. In the 21st century, they have become slaves of blind faith and they can harm anybody," he said. Modi said when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, some people used to say that if the CM visits a particular city, he will lose power. "I used to go there repeatedly because I believe in science and technology," he said. He also congratulated Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for rejecting superstitious beliefs.

Speaking at the Begumpet airport, Modi claimed that change is certain in Telangana and that BJP will definitely come to power in the state. "They want to make Telangana a hub of appeasement, we want to make Telangana a technology hub. They want to continue family rule, we want to take Telangana to new heights in tune with 21st-century thinking and by working with the youth of Telangana," he said without naming TRS.

"The country has seen when a party which is dedicated to a family comes to power, corruption becomes its biggest identity. People of Telangana are watching how family-centric parties develop themselves, fill the coffers of their own members and have no concern for the poor. Their politics is only to make sure that one family remains in power and continues the loot and for this, they plan to divide the society. They want the society to remain backward so that they benefit out of it," he said

With PTI and IANS inputs