KTR says KCR told to stay away during PM Modi’s Hyderabad visit, PMO refutes claim

Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that CM KCR was expected at the events on February 5 when PM visited Hyderabad, but the CM's office informed the PMO that KCRwas not feeling well.

news Politics

The Union government on Thursday, April 28, refuted claims by Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was asked to stay away from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programmes in the state. Referring to the Prime Minister's visit to Hyderabad in February, Singh denied the PMO sending any such message.

"According to some media reports, the son of Telangana CM has claimed that PMO sent a message that Shri KCR should not be a part of PM's programs when he visited Hyderabad. This is patently untrue. No such message was sent by the PMO," Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh said on Twitter.

Modi had visited Hyderabad in February to unveil the 'Statue of Equality' commemorating the 11th-century Bhakti saint Ramanujacharya at the premises of Chinna Jeeyar Trust at Muchintal. Telangana CM KCR was not present at the event. The chief minister was also not present when Modi visited vaccine maker Bharat Biotech facilities in November last year. KCR had nominated state Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav to receive and see-off the PM during his February visit to Hyderabad.

According to some media reports, the son of Telangana CM has claimed that PMO sent a message that Shri KCR should not be a part of PM’s programs when he visited Hyderabad.

This is patently untrue. No such message was sent by the PMO. 1/2 April 28, 2022

"In fact, the CM of Telangana was expected at the events on 5th February when PM visited Hyderabad. It was the CM's office which informed the PMO that the CM was not feeling well and hence would not be attending (the events)," Singh said.

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao, who is also the son of CM KCR, had claimed that the Prime Minister's Office had asked the chief minister to stay away from Modi's programmes in Hyderabad.

Telangana BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) president Bandi Sanjay Kumar also strongly refuted the allegations made by KTR that the Prime Minister’s Office had asked KCR not to attend the unveiling ceremony of Statue of Equality. “It is a blatant lie. We strongly condemn the comments made by the father and the son to insult Prime Minister’s Office and Narendra Modi,” Sanjay said on Thursday.