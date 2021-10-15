Theatrical, distribution rights for Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe in Telugu states bagged

The film has been titled ‘Peddanna’ in Telugu.

The makers of superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Annaatthe have sold the film’s Tamil and Telugu theatrical rights to Asian Cinemas for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, while Narayandas K Narang and Daggubati Suresh Babu have acquired the Tamil and Telugu distribution rights for the film across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The Telugu film has been titled Peddanna. The Telugu poster featured an image of Rajinikanth seated on a Royal Enfield bike, holding a sword on one hand. The film will be hitting the big screens in both Tamil and Telugu on November 4. Sharing the update with fans on Twitter, Rajinikanth’s publicist Riaz K Ahmed wrote: “The much-awaited #Superstar @ rajinikanth's #Annaatthe releasing in Telugu as “ #Peddhanna “produced by @ sunpictures. Happy Dussehra Grand Release on Nov 4th!”

Directed by director Siva, the ensemble cast of the film also includes Meena, Khushboo, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj, among others

The teaser of Annaatthe was released in Tamil on October 14, while the Telugu teaser is expected to be out shortly. Filled with power-packed dialogues and action-sequences, Annaatthe promises an entertaining action-drama. The film is also touted to have an emotional storyline. Details about the rest of the characters and their first-look from the film is yet to be released.

Prior to the teaser release, the makers had unveiled two singles from the film. Titled ‘Annaatthe Annaatthe’, the first one was sung by late singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. The song is a posthumous release. Rajinikanth, who has teamed up with the legendary singer for multiple songs, penned an emotional tweet mentioning he never imagined ‘Annaatthe Annaatthe’ to be the last collaboration with SPB. “During the filming of the song that SPB, the man who lived as my voice for 45 years, sung in Annaatthe, I never imagined that it would be the last song he would sing for me. My dear SPB will live on forever through his sweet voice,” Rajinikanth tweeted on October 4.

Featuring Nayanthara and Rajinikanth, the second single titled ‘Saara Kaatrae’ is a romantic track sung by Sid Sriram and Shreya Ghoshal and set to tune by D Imman.