'Never thought Annaatthe song would be SPB's last for me': Rajinikanth gets emotional

The makers of Rajinikanth's upcoming film revealed the lyrics video for the first single, titled 'Annaatthe Annaatthe' from the film.

From the motivational â€˜Oruvan Oruvan Mudhalaliâ€™ and â€˜Rakkammaâ€™ which garnered international acclaim, to songs as recent as â€˜Marana Massâ€™ from Petta, Superstar Rajinikanth and legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam have teamed up for numerous songs. SPB has rendered his voice for many of Rajinikanthâ€™s intro numbers which continue to remain popular among fans. The first single, â€˜Annaatthe Annaattheâ€™ from Rajinikanthâ€™s upcoming film Annaatthe comes as a bittersweet surprise for fans. A posthumous release, the song â€˜Annaatthe Annaattheâ€™ is the last collaboration between the actor-playback singer duo.

Much like Rajinikanthâ€™s intro songs from his previous outings, â€˜Annaatthe Annaattheâ€™ which was released on Monday, October 4, features motivational verses as well as lines praising the superstarâ€™s persona and style. Set against the backdrop of a village festival, Rajinikanth is seen in a veshti and shirt. Towards the end of the song, the makers also feature a glimpse of Rajinikanthâ€™s dance as a part of the lyrical video.

Rajinikanth took to Twitter to share an emotional note, celebrating singer SPB's work. â€œDuring the filming of the song that SPB, the man who lived as my voice for 45 years, sung in Annaatthe, I never imagined that it would be the last song he would sing for me. My dear SPB will live on forever through his sweet voice," Rajinikanth wrote on Monday.

Pan-Indian artist SPB, who was a household name in Tamil Nadu, passed away last year on September 25 due to COVID-19 complications. In a career spanning over 50 years, SPB has sung around 40,000 songs in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Watch the first single from Annaatthe here:

Helmed by director Siva, the ensemble cast of the film also includes Meena, Khushboo, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, among others. The much-anticipated movie will be released in theatres on November 4, marking the festival of Deepavali.