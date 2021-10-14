Watch: Power-packed teaser of Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe is here

Helmed by director Siva, the ensemble cast of the film includes Meena, Khushboo, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj, among others.

Flix Kollywood

The much-anticipated teaser of superstar Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe was released on Thursday, October 14. So far, the makers have released various posters and two singles from the movie. Fans have been eagerly waiting to watch the teaser of the film. Unveiling the teaser, Sun Pictures, the production banner bankrolling Annaatthe wrote; “The much-awaited #AnnaattheTeaser is here.”

Filled with action-sequences and power-packed dialogues, the teaser of Annatthe hints at an engaging action-drama. We also see colourful and festive clips from the film in the video. The rest of the characters are not seen in the teaser. Annaatthe will be released in theatres on November 4, marking the festival of Deepavali.

Earlier, the makers had unveiled the first single from the film on October 4. Titled ‘Annaatthe Annaatthe’, the song is sung by late playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. Sharing his thoughts about his last-time collaboration with the legendary singer, Rajinikanth tweeted: “During the filming of the song that SPB, the man who lived as my voice for 45 years, sung in Annaatthe, I never imagined that it would be the last song he would sing for me. My dear SPB will live on forever through his sweet voice.”

The film has soundtracks and background score by popular composer D Imman. Featuring romantic visuals between Rajinikanth and Nayanthara, the second single titled ‘Saara Kaatrae’ was released on October 9. It is sung by Sid Sriram and Shreya Ghoshal.

Watch the teaser of Annaatthe here:

Earlier this year, actor Rajinikanth received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award. Presented by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting under the Directorate of Film Festivals, the award is considered to be India’s highest film honour.