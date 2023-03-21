A temple in Kerala paints its walls green, Hindutva activists see red

Temple administrators said the walls were painted in green and they had only applied a fresh coat of the same colour in the first week of March.

A well-known temple in Malappuram district of Kerala was forced to change the green colour paint on its walls after Hindutva activists led by Hindu Aikya Vedi expressed their displeasure and threatened to repaint it. Some of the walls of the Thirumandhamkunnu Bhagavathy Temple, a pilgrim destination which sported green colour was repainted using ivory colour on March 20.

In a Facebook post on March 20, KP Sasikala, state president of Hindu Aikya Vedi said members of the organisation have reached the temple to submit a memorandum to temple administrators to change the colour of the paint. "If the colour is not changed we will change the paint. I don't know how to paint but I would be there on the front to paint the walls," said Sasikala. The walls were repainted on the same day and Sasikala shared pictures of it claiming that temple administrators did it on their own due to intervention by leaders of the Hindu Aikya Vedi.

The temple comes under the Malabar Devaswom Board. The colour green has been subject of communally charged discourses because of its use in religious and political flags, including the Indian Union Muslim League, associated with the community. It is also used to represent Islam in country flags including that of Pakistan.

Malabar Devaswom Board president MR Murali told TNM that light green was the existing colour of these walls and it became brighter when a fresh coat of paint was applied. The repainting of the temple began in the first week of March. "The colour of these walls was the same but it became brighter when repainted. But some people made it dark green with the help of photoshop and shared photographs," Murali said, adding that such a controversy that created misunderstandings among the devotees should not have happened in a great temple like this. “Some walls were repainted since the controversy broke out,” he said.

Murali said the direction to repaint the walls was given immediately after the controversy was noticed. "What’s wrong with a colour? The repainting was done as part of the annual festival and it has been a week since it was over. Those who wanted to defame the temple found a reason, that is all. The repainting was finished yesterday itself," he said.

The Hindu Aikyavedi had also made allegations against inclusion of Muslims in the temple committee. ”A people’s committee, in which the local MLA and MP are members, was formed for the smooth conduct of the festival. The MLA and MP are Muslims. This is how usually such committees are formed when festivals in famous temples are conducted. The people included are people’s representatives not random politicians from any political party, “ he said.

A controversy had erupted in 2014 after a government-run school in Tirurangadi in Malappuram replaced the blackboard in a classroom with a green board during renovation work. Since the funds for renovation came from MLA fund of Abdu Rabb, who was the state education minister, the Opposition LDF alleged that attempts were n to communalize education.

Sasikala is infamous for hate speeches targeting Muslims. She was arrested in November 2018 for attempting to enter the Sannidhanam of the Sabarimala temple to avoid flaring up of tensions. This was during the protests against the Supreme Court verdict allowing young women entry into the temple.