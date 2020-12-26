Telugu film 'Solo Brathuke So Better' releases, fans excited to be back in theatres

Though visiting a theatre is a high risk activity, the fear of the coronavirus seems to have taken a backseat in the fans whom TNM spoke to.

Sai Dharam Tej’s Solo Brathuke So Better (SBSB) finally hit the screens on December 25 after being postponed by nearly nine months. This is the first mainstream film from Tollywood to release after theatres were opened across the country. Ram Gopal Varma's small budget film Murder came out a day earlier, on December 24.

Theatres were closed in all states in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the last places to be reopened by the Union and state governments, film buffs who missed the theatrical experience made a beeline to cinema halls after they were reopened. With masks and sanitsers, several fans of Telugu cinema went to the theatres to watch SBSB.

Most theatres saw a decent response, ranging from 30 to 40 percent occupancy. The permitted occupancy is 50 percent, with the social distancing measures advocated by the government.

Visiting a theatre is considered to be a high risk activity since it is a closed area with air-conditioning, making it conducive for the coronavirus to thrive. However, the fear of the coronavirus seems to have taken a backseat in the fans whom TNM spoke to, what with the excitement of being back at the big screens.

Shivani, a teenager who had come to the Tivoli Extreme Theatre in Secunderabad with her friends, said that she is very excited to watch a movie after a long time in the theatre, and that she is prepared with sanitation measures. “I have taken all the precautions and come to the theatre to watch this movie. Hope this will be good. I'm all excited and happy as I have been waiting for the theatres to open. I have been wondering when I can go to the cinema hall again to watch a movie, and the moment is finally here," she said.



Jonnathan, a 5th standard student who had come to the theatre along with his parents, said that he is a ‘hardcore’ fan of actors from Megastar’s Chiranjeevi’s family. “I always watch all the 'mega hero' movies with my parents. This time, I thought that this movie would release in the month of March, but due to the pandemic, it got postponed. So, I came to watch it on the first day. I'm so happy to be back to watch a movie in the theatre. The last movie I watched in theatres was Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo.”



Meanwhile, theatre managements say that they have made adequate preparations for the shows. The screenings on Christmas day began only after 1 pm. The Telangana government gave the green signal for theatres to be reopened in the last week of November. However, though some single screens and multiplexes opened, they were running only old films. This did not attract too many viewers. However, the crowd comparatively increased on Friday.



Several film stars, including Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Vijay Deverakonda and others, wished the team of Solo Brathuke So Better success and asked people to visit theatres to watch the movie.

Speaking to TNM, Santhosh Raju, Manager at the Tivoli Extreme Theatre in Secunderabad, said, "We are taking all the precautions along with the sanitation measures for the maintenance of audience safety. We have placed sanitisers at the ticket counters and other strategic locations, and maintained seat distancing. We are also doing deep cleaning after every show to prevent COVID-19 from spreading."

