Sai Dharam Tej’s Solo Brathuke So Better (SBSB) finally hit the screens on December 25 after being postponed by nearly nine months. This is the first mainstream film from Tollywood to release after theatres were opened across the country. Ram Gopal Varma's small budget film Murder came out a day earlier, on December 24.
ఫస్ట్ హాఫ్ Super అంట #SoloBrathukeSoBetter— Prakash Arige (@prakasharige) December 25, 2020
Congratulations and All the Best to @IamSaiDharamTej pic.twitter.com/haZky4BJPF
Show Time @IamSaiDharamTej#SoloBrathukeSoBetter pic.twitter.com/1biBXC8MAh— Rohit Ramcharan (@Rc_Rohit_) December 25, 2020
BLOCKBUSTER OPENINGS #SoloBrathukeSoBetter @IamSaiDharamTej pic.twitter.com/nlsg1Ik07O— Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) December 25, 2020
Shivani, a teenager who had come to the Tivoli Extreme Theatre in Secunderabad with her friends, said that she is very excited to watch a movie after a long time in the theatre, and that she is prepared with sanitation measures.
Jonnathan, a 5th standard student who had come to the theatre along with his parents, said that he is a ‘hardcore’ fan of actors from Megastar’s Chiranjeevi’s family. “I always watch all the 'mega hero' movies with my parents. This time, I thought that this movie would release in the month of March, but due to the pandemic, it got postponed. So, I came to watch it on the first day. I'm so happy to be back to watch a movie in the theatre. The last movie I watched in theatres was Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo.”
Meanwhile, theatre managements say that they have made adequate preparations for the shows. The screenings on Christmas day began only after 1 pm.
Several film stars, including Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Vijay Deverakonda and others, wished the team of Solo Brathuke So Better success and asked people to visit theatres to watch the movie.
The cinemas are back to give you a wholesome and safe movie watching experience. #CelebrateCinema #Prabhas#SoloBrathukeSoBetter #SBSBOnDec25th pic.twitter.com/vKa50HDnT3— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 23, 2020
Sending my best wishes to team #SoloBrathukeSoBetter for its release this Christmas. First film hitting the big screen during the pandemic...a milestone in itself All the best to @IamSaiDharamTej and the entire team@MusicThaman @SVCCofficial @subbucinema @NabhaNatesh— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 24, 2020
