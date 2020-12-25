OTT platforms the answer for long delayed Tamil films? What industry insiders say

From CS Amudhan's 'Rendavathu Padam' to Seenu Ramasamy's 'Idam Porul Yeval', there are quite a few films that have been delayed for many years.

Director Balaji Tharaneetharan’s Oru Pakka Kathai was released on Zee5 on December 25, 2020. The film took shape close to the end of 2014 and the post production was completed by 2016, but it didn't see the light of day. The director, who made his debut with the smashing hit Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom (2012), which also gave actor Vijay Sethupathi his big break, made and released Seethakathi in the meantime. But, Oru Pakka Kathai, starring Kalidas Jayaram and Megha Akash, continued to wait for release.

“The pain of it not releasing was always there. A lot of them worked on it and it must have been disappointing for them too. I'm now very happy that it is finally releasing,” the director tells TNM. Oru Pakka Kathai, a film on ordinary people faced with an extraordinary situation, was going to be Kalidas Jayaram and Megha Akash’s debut film in Tamil. While Kalidas went on to make his Tamil debut in a low-key Meen Kuzhambum Mann Paanaiyum that released in 2016, Megha’s Tamil debut eventually came in 2019 with Rajinikanth’s Petta.

The director, who is confident of the film’s content working even in today’s context, says, “OTT (over-the-top) has now become another possibility for a business. Films need not be made just for theatrical release," he says. This is a sentiment that many from the film industry share. As long as the film's content is strong, there is a good chance that it will be received well by OTT audiences. Case in point is the recent thriller Andhaghaaram by debut director Vignarajan. While the film was completed in 2015, it was only recently that director Atlee came on board to present it on Netflix India.

However, not all releases are held back due to lack of theatres or clashes with big star vehicles, and not all long delayed films get lucky in the OTT space, says CS Amudhan. The director, who shot to fame in 2010 with the spoof film Tamizh Padam, was ready with his second film titled Rendavathu Padam in 2013. “It was also censored. And I think ours was one of the last films to have been shot on reel, that’s how old it is,” he chuckles.

“This was going to be a breakthrough in all of our careers — Vimal, Arvind Akash, Vijayalakshmi and me. It was also very fresh and new for its time. For me, it was going to be a film that showed that I could go beyond the spoof genre,” Amudhan explains.

The production work for Rendavathu Padam began around the end of 2011 but the film has not been released so far, in theatres or OTT platforms. Amudhan attributes it to issues concerning the film’s financials. With respect to Rendavathu Padam, he says, “I don’t know when or if the film will release. It’s for the producer to know.”

The emotional weight of carrying an unreleased film for so many years is enormous, Amudhan admits. “It is a horrible, sinking feeling. More importantly, everyone’s time and effort have gone into it. Moreover, Rendavathu Padam was time sensitive,” he says.

It is not just Amudhan who has got his film lying in the cans. Selvaraghavan’s thriller starring SJ Suryah titled Nenjam Marapadhillai and Seenu Ramasamy’s Idam Porul Yeval are other examples. However, there are those who prefer to wait it out and take their films to the theatres despite the delay. Director and producer CV Kumar, is of that opinion.

“OTT is a good opportunity but my films will only release in theatres,” says the producer, referring to the M Janakiraman directorial Titanic Kadhalum Kavundhu Pogum that was completed and ready for release by 2018 but is still waiting for its turn. "My films are small and were made for a theatrical experience. People will enjoy them more in theatres. Moreover, it is only if a film is released in theatres that the director and crew get recognition from the audience. I was in talks with some OTT platforms but my technicians want a theatrical release only," he says.