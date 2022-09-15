Telangana’s new Secretariat to be named after Ambedkar

The Telangana Legislative Assembly had recently adopted a resolution to urge the Union government to name the new Parliament building in New Delhi after BR Ambedkar.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to name the newly constructed Telangana state Secretariat after BR Ambedkar. The Chief Minister has issued instructions to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to take action in this regard. The decision comes a day after the Telangana Legislative Assembly adopted two resolutions — one urging the Union government to name the new Parliament building in New Delhi after BR Ambedkar and another opposing the new Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 proposed by the Union government. Welcoming both the resolutions, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi had suggested naming the new Secretariat building in Telangana after the architect of the Constitution.

Speaking about the decision, CM KCR said, "It is a proud moment for all the people of Telangana that the state’s main administration headquarters, the Secretariat, is named after India’s social philosopher and the highly intellectual Dr BR Ambedkar. This decision is exemplary for India … Moving forward with a vision in all fields, Telangana state, which stood as an example for the country in the past, is once again standing as an example for the country by naming the state Secretariat after Dr BR Ambedkar.”

Chief Minister KCR is also expected to write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider the state government’s demand to name the new Parliament building after Ambedkar. On Tuesday, state IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, who moved the resolution in the Telangana Assembly, hailed the contributions of Ambedkar to the country. Telangana became a reality due to Article 3 of the Constitution (which deals with the formation of new states), KTR said. Saying that some describe Ambedkar as the leader of certain communities or sections, he asserted that the Dalit leader is not just the leader of weaker sections and was in no way inferior to Gandhi. The Assembly proposes to the Union government that it would be appropriate to name the newly-constructed Parliament building after Ambedkar, KTR said.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for accepting the CLP's suggestion to pass a resolution urging the Union government to name the new Parliament building after Ambedkar. AIMIM MLA Ahmed Balala supported the resolution.

As part of the redevelopment of the Central Vista in the national capital, the new Parliament building is in the final stages of completion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the new building in December 2020. Last month, he unveiled the national emblem on the roof of the building. The Union government plans to hold the winter session of Parliament in the new building.

Last year, the Telangana government allocated Rs 610 crore for the construction of the new Secretariat complex in Hyderabad in the state Budget for 2021-22. The old Secretariat was demolished in 2020, as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government planned to build a brand new structure on the same premises near Hussain Sagar. Many environmentalists and heritage activists had opposed the move, saying that the existing buildings could be repaired instead. A 125-ft tall statue of Ambedkar has also been proposed on 11.4 acres of land near Hussain Sagar lake in the city. The complex would house a museum, library, conference hall and other facilities, authorities had earlier said.

With PTI inputs