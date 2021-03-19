Telangana Budget: New Secretariat in Hyderabad allocated Rs 610 crore

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also visited the upcoming Secretariat complex on Friday, to take note of the progress of work.

news Budget

The Telangana government has allocated Rs 610 crore for the construction of a new Secretariat complex in Hyderabad. Finance Minister T. Harish Rao announced this while presenting the Budget for 2021-22 in the Assembly on Thursday. The state cabinet proposed allocations amounting to Rs 2,30,825.96 crore for the financial year.

Hours later, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao visited the upcoming Secretariat complex. He said that the construction of the new Secretariat should bring in glory to the country and it should have a wonderful ornamental form with all its grandeur. KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, said that the new Secretariat should be constructed in such a way that it should stand the test of time for decades to come.

The old Secretariat was demolished last year, over KCRâ€™s plans to construct a brand new structure for the purpose on the same premises in Hyderabad, near Hussain Sagar. While many environmentalists and heritage activists had opposed the move, stating that the existing buildings could be repaired instead, the Chief Minister went ahead with his plans.

On Friday, KCR also examined the red sandstone, beige sandstone, natural beige sandstone, natural Gwalior stone models brought in from Rajasthan. He visited the southwest side by foot and examined the construction works, quality of the pillars and beams. The CM made several suggestions to R&B Minister Sri VemulaPrashanth Reddy, and representatives of the agencies taking up the work.

Later, the CM reviewed the Secretariat building complex issue at Pragathi Bhavan. "The Telangana state which we have achieved, is making rapid strides in development and welfare activities and has become a role model for others in the country. Against this backdrop, we have to construct the state Secretariat to reflect our self-respect and it should also become a role model for other states. The atmosphere in the Secretariat should provide comfort both for the employees and the visitors," he said.

KCR directed officials to create wide inner roads, sprawling lawns with flower plants, and construct Dholpur stone laden fountains like those near the Parliament and the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. "The Telangana Secretariat should have all the necessary beautification and comforts," the CM added.

Meanwhile, the Finance Minister also announced that construction of a Police Command Control Centre in Hyderabad city will be completed shortly. For this purpose, an amount of Rs 725 crore is proposed in the Budget.