Telangana Assembly adopts resolution to seek withdrawal of power reforms

The Assembly also unanimously passed a resolution urging the Union government to name the new Parliament building after BR Ambedkar.

news Legislation

The Telangana Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, September 13, adopted two resolutions, to seek withdrawal of the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022, and to urge the Union government to name the new Parliament building after BR Ambedkar. Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had said in the Assembly that the Union government must withdraw the power reforms which he said would hurt the poor and the farmers of the country. “I am requesting the Prime Minister, please withdraw, for God's sake, please withdraw the power reforms which are not suitable for the poorest of the poor of this country, for the poor farmers of this country. It will be detrimental, it is hazardous to the poor, below poverty line people. I humbly request from the Assembly of Telangana, from this august House, please withdraw,” he said.

He said he appeals to the Union government with folded hands to withdraw the “anti-poor power Bill”. He said the 20 lakh power sector employees who may lose their jobs should agitate and that there is a need for a massive agitation to protect the power sector assets worth lakhs of crores. KCR said a major agitation, involving the farming community, would be organised if the Union government fails to withdraw the power bill and installs meters to agriculture pump sets. He reiterated that free power would be supplied to the farming community after bidding goodbye to the BJP-led government.

The Assembly on Tuesday also unanimously passed a resolution urging the Union government to name the new Parliament building after BR Ambedkar. Both the houses of the State Legislature passed the resolution tabled by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government. Minister for Industry, Information Technology, Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao moved the resolution in the House.

Read:

KCR says Union govt must withdraw power reforms before another farmers’ agitation

BJP’s Eatala Rajender suspended from Telangana Assembly for calling Speaker a robot

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and the Congress party too fully supported the resolution. Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy announced the passing of the resolution unanimously by a voice vote. Moving the resolution, KTR said Chief Minister KCR spoke about the greatness of Ambedkar on Monday. The minister said Ambedkar showed the direction to the country and there was no better person than him for the new Parliament building to be named after.

KTR said Ambedkar symbolised social justice, greatness of democracy and national integration. He recalled that Ambedkar fought against all kinds of discrimination and was a firm believer in equality. The TRS leader said their party and leader KCR followed the principles of Ambedkar to achieve Telangana state after a 14-year-long struggle. He said if there was no Article 3 in the Constitution of India, there would have been no new states.

He quoted Ambedkar that if he finds the Constitution is misused, he will be the first person to burn it and that tyranny of the majority shall not be allowed. Minister KTR recalled that Ambedkar had observed that the Constitution is as good as the people who implement it. Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and AIMIM member Ahmed Balala backed the resolution. While speaking in Assembly on Monday, Vikramarka had urged CM KCR to pass a resolution in Assembly requesting the Union government to name the new Parliament building after Ambedkar. KCR had agreed to the suggestion and said there was no better person for the new Parliament building to be named after.