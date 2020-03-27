Telangana reports 10 more COVID-19 cases, total at 59

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that currently there are over 20,000 people in home quarantine and government-run quarantine centres.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Telangana reported 10 cases of COVID-19 in a single day on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 59. Of this, 58 are active cases while one patient has been discharged.

Most of the 10 cases that were reported on Friday were foreign returnees or their family members who came in contact with the patients, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said.

Speaking to reporters, KCR said that there are over 20,000 people in home quarantine and government-run quarantine centres at present. The people who are under surveillance are largely foreign returnees.

“We are taking all precautions. If we wouldn’t have taken the extreme step of lockdown and night curfew, it would have been much worse. I hope that people understand the severity of the situation and remain at home. They should be disciplined,” KCR said.

Stating that even the US had been hit badly, KCR said, “The only solution we have is social distancing. We cannot be negligent and go out now. As much as possible, please stay indoors.”

The Chief Minister also said that he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning, who assured him of all help to the state.

“We are making sure that adequate medical facilities and health care providers are available in the state. We are not worried. We have planned everything meticulously,” he said, stating that 500 ventilators had been ordered.

“1,400 critical care beds for Intensive Care Units (ICUs) and another 11,000 beds for isolation wards are ready. We will ensure that the system will not be overburdened. Even if 60,000 patients test positive in the state, including those that show mild symptoms, we are ready to upgrade our facilities accordingly,” he added.

KCR also said that the state government was creating a pool of retired doctors, medical technicians and other professionals whose services could be availed if necessary.

“The government is doing what is necessary. My request to the people now is to do what is needed of them. We can’t be negligent now. There will be no normalcy when we are battling a monster like this (COVID-19). There will be inconveniences, but the people should back doctors, police and others who are working for the society at large,” he said.

He asked people to cooperate with authorities while going out to buy groceries and other necessary supplies, stating that the lockdown will be in place till April 15.

“There are many migrant workers in the state who are working in Hyderabad. We have appealed to their employers to take care of them and provide food, housing and salaries as well. We have instructed Collectors to take care of migrant workers in their respective districts to make sure they are provided for. Even if they belong to another state, they are working to build our state and will be treated as sons of our soil,” KCR said.

Speaking about the issue where several students were stranded after their hostels shut down, the Chief Minister said that the hostels would be reopened and food will be provided to them.

"Our only choice now is to ensure that there is minimum movement. People should stay where they are. We will make sure that everyone is taken care of,” KCR said.

Speaking about farmers who wished to sell their harvested crops, the Chief Minister said, “These are not normal circumstances. The entire world is battling this disease. There is no need to be anxious though markets are closed. We will not allow any farmers into market yards at the district level. We will buy every single crop at the village-level itself.”

The Chief Minister said that he would also hold video conferences with Collectors and all the officials concerned to ensure that all the crops are purchased from farmers, ensuring Minimum Support Price (MSP).

“The entire state is under lockdown. We will not get any cases from outside. Only those cases which are inside the state already are being identified now along with contact cases. That’s why the numbers are going up, but this is nothing to worry about. The situation is under control and we are completely prepared,” KCR concluded.

Read:

‘Take care of migrant workers during lockdown’: KTR tells Hyd construction firms

Doctor couple with no foreign travel history test positive for COVID-19 in Telangana