Doctor couple with no foreign travel history test positive for COVID-19 in Telangana

The 36-year-old woman and her 41-year-old husband were working at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

Three cases of COVID-19 were reported in Telangana on Thursday, including two doctors, a husband and wife, who stay in Domalguda in Hyderabad.

"The couple were both working in the same private hospital. They have no travel history. They have no contact history as far as we know, but it is not surprising, as frontline health workers will be the first to get affected," Srinivas Rao, Director Of Public Health Telangana, told TNM.

Identified as Patient number 43 and 44, the 36-year-old woman and her 41-year-old husband have been admitted at a designated hospital and their condition is stable, authorities said. Contact tracing is underway to ascertain how they may have gotten infected.

Meanwhile, patient number 42 is a 49-year-old man, who is a resident of Quthbullapur in Medchal district. Authorities said that he had no history of foreign travel but had recently travelled to Delhi. With this, Telangana has 43 active cases of COVID-19.

A three-year-old was among the two COVID-19 positive cases reported in the state on Wednesday. The child recently returned with his parents from Saudi Arabia and was admitted to a hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.

As many as 50 persons with suspected symptoms were brought to different hospitals on Wednesday, taking the cumulative number to 813 as of last night.

The state government said that it has strengthened surveillance, contact tracing and containment measures against the possible spread of the dreaded disease.

The Health Department has also appealed to citizens to adhere to the lockdown in the state until April 16 and stay indoors.

It has directed that any person who has returned from any foreign country or has been in transit shall be in self-home quarantine for 14 days from the time of arrival in India, irrespective of having any symptoms or not.

