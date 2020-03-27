'Take care of migrant workers during lockdown': KTR tells Hyd construction firms

KTR assured that Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and doctors from Basti Dawakhanas will be available to assist them medically.

The Telangana government on Thursday asked construction companies to take care of migrant workers at construction sites in Hyderabad.

Minister for Industry, Information Technology and Municipal Administration KT Rama Rao held a meeting with representatives of the Construction & Builders' Association and reviewed the conditions of migrant labour at construction sites in Hyderabad.

He asked all the construction and infra companies to take care of the migrant labourers who are working in their sites.

"The builder community should cooperate and ensure their workers who came in from other states are being taken care of. Food, basic amenities, and healthcare needs should be made available," KTR said.

The minister asked the representatives to keep a close watch on the sanitation levels at the construction sites and also watch out for any workers showing symptoms of COVID-19. He assured them that the teams from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and doctors from Basti Dawakhanas will be available to assist them medically.

A multi-department team will be in place to assist the construction industry with logistics. The state government will monitor the situation in these camps closely.

Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) Director Viswajit Kampati were also present during the meeting.

Meanwhile, Corporate donations poured in for the Telangana Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) to combat COVID-19.

Leading corporates came forward to donate money and material like tablets and masks.

Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Company Limited (MEIL) on Thursday announced a donation of Rs 5 crore to the CMRF after MEIL MD PV Krishna Reddy called on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and handed over the cheque.

KNR Constructions chief K Narasimha Reddy also called on KCR and gave Rs 1 crore cheque for CMRF on behalf of the company.

Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) donated Rs one crore to the CM's Relief Fund. CREDAI representatives handed over the cheque to KTR.

