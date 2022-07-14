Telangana rains: Stranded farmers airlifted by chopper as Godavari river floods

The farmers were stuck in the swirling waters while searching for their cattle.

news Rescue operation

Two persons caught in flood waters in Telangana's Mancherial district were rescued by a helicopter on Thursday, July 14. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued the two farmers stuck in floods in the Godavari river in Oddu Somanpally village near Chennur in Mancherial. The farmers were stuck in swirling waters while searching for their cattle. As the water level continued to rise, they climbed on top of a water tanker. The locals had informed Chennur MLA and Government Whip Balka Suman, who alerted the authorities in Hyderabad and requested them to send a helicopter. The MLA and senior officials were present near the scene during the rescue operation. Both the farmers were airlifted and taken to National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) plant.

Two rescue team personnel of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), Sathish and Raju, were washed away by flood waters in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district on Wednesday, July 13. They were part of a six-member team trying to help a pregnant woman move out of a flooded area to a hospital. Several other rain-related incidents have been reported from various parts of the state over the past five days, including walls collapsing, persons being washed away, electrocution and others. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said extremely heavy rainfall occurred at most places in Nirmal district, at a few places in Kumram Bheem and Peddapalli districts and at isolated places in Adilabad, Jagtial, Karimnagar and other districts.

Low-lying areas were inundated while rivulets and other water bodies were in spate at various places in the state following the incessant rainfall. Roads linking villages were affected in some places. In the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, a third flood warning (53 feet) has been issued. As of 3 pm on Thursday evening, the water level in Godavari river water was 61.20 ft at the temple town of Bhadrachalam.