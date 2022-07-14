Telangana floods: Bhadrachalam cut off due to heavy rains, 6000 people evacuated

Officials said they have identified 56 villages which were inundated and have evacuated 6,700 people to 43 relief camps in Bhadrachalam.

news Telangana rains

Continuous heavy rains that have been lashing Telangana have now caused the water level of the Godavari river in Telangana to cross the third warning level of 59.09 feet and reach 61 feet in Bhadrachalam town, causing water-logging and massive inundation in low-lying areas.

Visuals from Bhadrachalam in Telangana showed the Anjanayelu swamy temple submerged under water. Bhadradri temple and Annadanam area have also been submerged due to the rise in Godavari level. Some colonies in the towns were inundated and the authorities shifted the residents to relief camps. For a third day, road links from Bhadrachalam to Charla, Dummugudem mandals and other low-lying areas remained snapped. Officials said they have identified 56 villages which were inundated and evacuated 6,700 people to 43 relief camps.

Transport minister Puvvada Ajay has been reviewing the situation in Bhadrachalam. He said the inflows are likely to reach the peak by Thursday night. The minister said the administration is ready to tackle the situation even if the water level rises to 70-72 feet. The minister said people need to be alert for the next two days. He appealed to them not to venture out of their homes.

In a press note issued on Thursday, July 14, the Bhadradri Kothagudem district Superintendent of Police G Vineeth declared that Section 144 of the CrPC (Code Of Criminal Procedure), which bars the assembly of people, is being imposed in Bhadrachalam and Burgampadu mandals, which fall under the catchment area of Godavari.

Traffic on the Godavari bridge will be prohibited after 5 pm on Thursday. People have been advised to step out only in case of emergencies. As the Godavari river is flowing fiercely, in view of the looming danger, people are not allowed on the Godavari bridge to view the river, the SP said. Those who are in danger have been asked to immediately dial 100 or call the nearest police officers, or contact control room numbers on 08744-241950 and 08743-232444.

Also read: Two people in Telangana washed away in floods while rescuing pregnant woman

Several villages in many parts of the state have been marooned as massive inflows at irrigation projects and overflowing rivulets, streams, tanks, lakes, canals and other bodies have inundated several villages and towns in north Telangana districts, disrupting road transport and paralysing normal life.