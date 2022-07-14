Portion of bridge in Telangana's Medak crumbles in heavy rains

Minister Harish Rao visited the bridge in Haveli Ghanpur mandal of Medak district and assured that funds would be allocated for constructing a new bridge.

news Telangana Rains 2022

Amid incessant rains in Telangana over the past week, a bridge leading to Dhoop Singh Tanda near Wadi village of Haveli Ghanpur mandal, Medak district has collapsed. Telangana Minister for Finance, Health, Medical and Family Welfare T Harish Rao visited the area on Thursday, July 14, and assured that the government would ensure a permanent solution to the connectivity problems in the region by allocating Rs 3 crore for the construction of a bridge. The minister spoke with the residents of Dhoop Singh Tanda about their problems and instructed officials to provide all facilities to them.

Medak district Collector S Harish, Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, and Medak MLA Padma Devender Reddy were also present during Minister Harish Raoâ€™s visit. They also attended a review meeting on the flood situation in the district presided by the minister.

More than 10 people died in various rain-related incidents since the current spell of incessant rains began in Telangana five days ago, a senior official said on Wednesday, July 13. Two rescue team personnel of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), Sathish and Raju, were washed away by flood waters in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district on Wednesday while they were trying to help a pregnant woman move out of a flooded area. The other rain-related incidents include wall collapse, persons being washed away, electrocution and others. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said extremely heavy rainfall occurred at most places in Nirmal district, at a few places in Kumram Bheem and Peddapalli districts, and at isolated places in Adilabad, Jagtial, Karimnagar and other districts.

Low-lying areas were inundated while rivulets and other water bodies were in spate at various places in the state following the incessant rainfall. Roads linking villages were affected in some places. In the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, the third warning (53 feet) has been issued. As of 3 pm on Thursday evening, the water level in Godavari river water was 61.20 ft at the temple town of Bhadrachalam. Due to the forecast of heavy rains, the Secunderabad-headquartered South Central Railway (SCR) said 34 MMTS (Multi-Modal Transport System) services in the city have been cancelled from July 14 to July 17.

With PTI inputs