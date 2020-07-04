Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali recovers from COVID-19, discharged

Mahmood Ali was admitted to the hospital on June 28 after he tested positive. The next day, his son and grandson were also admitted.

Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, who had tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week, was discharged from a corporate hospital in Hyderabad on Friday.

The minister's son and grandson, who too were undergoing treatment at the same hospital, have also recovered.

The minister thanked all those who prayed for his health. He expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, other ministers and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders.

The minister also thanked Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, public representatives of the state and the leaders of all the parties who spoke to him over the phone while in the hospital.

Ali also expressed special thanks to Apollo Hospital doctors and staff who treated him carefully.

Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Minister for Home who has been taking treatment for corona disease for the last few days, was discharged from the hospital along with his son and grandson on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, the Home Minister thanked all those who prayed for his health. pic.twitter.com/IYT27xuVPk â€” Telangana Home Minister (@TSHomeMinister) July 3, 2020

Advising people to be cautious about the COVID-19 disease, he, however, urged people not to be afraid to seek treatment as soon as symptoms appear.

The Home Minister suggested to people not to drink cold water, eat only homemade food, do exercise regularly and to maintain physical distance.

Ali is the only state minister to test positive for the coronavirus. Earlier, three legislators of the ruling TRS had also tested positive, besides some leaders of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC).

Meanwhile, Telangana reported eight more COVID-19 deaths on Friday, taking the total death toll to 283 as 1,892 fresh cases of the infection, the highest single-day spike so far in the state, pushed the tally to 20,462.

A bulletin issued late on Friday night said that out of this, 10,195 people have been discharged so far, while 9,984 patients were under treatment.

Out of the 1,892 fresh cases reported on Friday, 1,658 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, followed by Ranga Reddy district, neighbouring Hyderabad, with 56 cases.

According to the bulletin, 5,965 samples were tested on Friday. Cumulatively, 1,04,118 samples have been tested.

With IANS and PTI inputs

