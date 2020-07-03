Hyderabad group offers free ambulance service to transport bodies of COVID-19 victims

The service by ‘Save the Needy’ is being started as a pilot project on Saturday.

A group of friends in Hyderabad have come together to help carry out the final journey of persons who have died due to COVID-19. Under the name ‘Serve the Needy’, the group will offer free ambulance services in Cyberabad police limits of Hyderabad from Saturday.

Sai Teja, who is part of the team, told TNM, “Our team recently experienced how difficult it is to have a cremation for a COVID-19 patient who died in a private hospital. Their family members were in quarantine, and there was nobody available to cremate the body.”

He pointed out that owing to the pandemic there are a number of challenges in carrying out a person’s final rites. Among the main issues people have faced are finding an ambulance to carry the body of a person who died due to COVID-19 and a cremation ground that will perform the cremation.

Distrubed by the trend during the pandemic, the group launched ‘Serve the Needy’ to help the family of deceased COVID-19 patients. They will also help families of non-COVID victims as well.