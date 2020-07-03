A group of friends in Hyderabad have come together to help carry out the final journey of persons who have died due to COVID-19. Under the name ‘Serve the Needy’, the group will offer free ambulance services in Cyberabad police limits of Hyderabad from Saturday.
Sai Teja, who is part of the team, told TNM, “Our team recently experienced how difficult it is to have a cremation for a COVID-19 patient who died in a private hospital. Their family members were in quarantine, and there was nobody available to cremate the body.”
He pointed out that owing to the pandemic there are a number of challenges in carrying out a person’s final rites. Among the main issues people have faced are finding an ambulance to carry the body of a person who died due to COVID-19 and a cremation ground that will perform the cremation.
Distrubed by the trend during the pandemic, the group launched ‘Serve the Needy’ to help the family of deceased COVID-19 patients. They will also help families of non-COVID victims as well.
The team members said that the service will be free and they will serve all communities irrespective of caste, creed and religion.
As of now, the team has purchased one old ambulance worth Rs 75,000 and have modified it. They have recruited two professional ambulance drivers and plan to carry out their services by both crowdfunding and using their own funds.
The service will begin on Saturday as a pilot project currently limited to Cyberabad limits from 8 AM to 6 PM. The team is also planning to expand their services based on the response.
Those who are in need of the ambulance service can contact 8499843545.
Read: With COVID-19 surging, Telangana govt to allow treatment at private medical colleges