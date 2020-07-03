With COVID-19 surging, Telangana govt to allow treatment at private medical colleges

At least four medical colleges have been identified in the limits of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

news Coronavirus

In the wake of a growing influx of COVID-19 patients into state-run hospitals, the Telangana government has decided to utilise the services of private medical colleges to treat those who test positive for the coronavirus, according to a senior official.



Stating that as many as four medical colleges have been identified in the limits of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the official added that patients who are coming to government facilities would be treated at those colleges also.



"We will use their (private medical colleges) services for the people," he told PTI.



On reports about a couple of private labs halting tests, he said some labs were understood to have taken a break for a couple of days on their own to re-organise arrangements. He said that they have not asked or directed any private lab to halt the testing process.

Earlier in the wake of finding of certain inaccuracies the government had asked some private labs to put systems in place.



Meanwhile, an official release said another 350 beds with oxygen facility have become available in the government hospital at King Koti in the city.



Recently, several private hospitals have approached the government to grant permission for treating COVID-19 patients as the patients were showing their willingness to be admitted. Telangana government has already given permission to at least 50 private hospitals to treat the virus.



Meanwhile in the biggest surge since the outbreak of COVID-19, Telangana on Thursday registered 1,213 cases, taking the tally to 18,570 cases. With this, Telangana overtook Rajasthan and climbed to the seventh spot in the list of states with most cases.



The state also saw eight more deaths during the day, pushing the death toll to 275. So far 9,069 patients have been discharged from hospitals and the number of active cases stands at 9,226.