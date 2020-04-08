Telangana doc booked for hiding that he attended Tablighi Jamaat preparatory meet

The eye specialist was working at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Adilabad.

A case has been booked against an ophthalmologist for allegedly not disclosing information on attending the preparatory meeting for the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi last month, police said on Tuesday.

Though a COVID-19 test report of the eye specialist, working at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) at Adilabad, Telangana, was negative, he continues to remain under hospital quarantine, they said.

The man, also a Jamaat functionary and reportedly an organising committee member, had visited Delhi on March 8, returned to Adilabad on March 10 but he did not disclose anything about his visit and began attending to patients from March 12 to April 1, police had earlier said.

However, he was not part of the religious congregation which was held later, they had said.

The ophthalmologist's name cropped up when the police were going through the names of those who returned from the event, following which they alerted health officials and based on their advice, he was placed in isolation at a hospital.

Based on a complaint filed by a RIMS official, a case was booked against the ophthalmologist under different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under relevant sections of Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act, a senior police official told PTI over the phone.

Earlier, a Telangana government official who tested positive for COVID-19 was booked for not disclosing his attendance at the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi last month. The man, working in the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) of Jangaon, participated in the religious congregation in Delhi on March 15 without permission or leave and returned three days later.

Further, he did not take any precautionary measures and moved in public as well as attended duty.

