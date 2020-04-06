Telangana doc in quarantine after attending preparatory meet for Tablighi Jamaat event

An ophthalmologist at a state-run medical institute has been placed under hospital quarantine in Telangana after he attended the preparatory meeting for the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi last month and his test results are awaited.

The COVID-19 test report of the eye specialist, working at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) at Adilabad, was awaited, officials said.

The man, who is also a Jamaat functionary and is reportedly an organising committee member, had visited Delhi on March 8 and returned to Adialabad on March 10, a senior official said.

He did not disclose that he had taken part in the event and began attending to patients from March 12 to April 1.

However, he was not part of the religious congregation which was held later, the official said.

He said the ophthalmologist's name cropped up when they were going through the names of those who returned from the event, following they alerted health officials.

Based on their advice, he was placed in isolation at the hospital since April 1 and tests were conducted, official sources said

Asked if any complaint had been filed or police would register a case, another official said no complaint had been received, but they were contemplating taking legal opinion.

The incident came to light just a day after a Telangana government official who tested positive for COVID-19 was booked for not disclosing his attendance at the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi last month.

The man, working in the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) of Jangaon, participated in the religious congregation in Delhi on March 15 without permission or leave and returned three days later.

Further, he did not take any precautionary measures and moved in public as well as attended duty.

