Telangana's COVID-19 count crosses 400, 23-day-old infant tests positive

All the new positive cases are those who participated in Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi last month or their contacts.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Telangana on Tuesday reported 40 new cases COVID-19, taking the total number to 404. According to a medical bulletin released by the health department Tuesday night, the number of active cases rose to 348 with 40 new cases.

No death was reported and no one was discharged on Tuesday. The number of fatalities stands at 11 while 45 people have recovered so far.

All the new positive cases are those who participated in Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi last month or their contacts.

A 23-day-old infant was among the three COVID-19 cases reported at Mahabubnagar district on Tuesday. All the three cases are found to have been infected by those who returned after attending the religious congregation in Delhi.

With this the total number of people in the district who have been infected has reached 10, officials said.

The district administration has taken up measures, including identifying the primary and secondary contacts of persons who tested positive, quarantining people, restricting movements in localities and spraying disinfectants to contain the spread of the virus.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had said on Monday that 1,089 people who attended Delhi meet were traced and going by the trend of positive cases, another 100-150 may test positive during the course of this week.

Out of the 1,089 people who attended the Delhi event, 172 were found infected as on Monday including the 11 who have died. They also infected 93 family members and other contacts, KCR told reporters.

"Had there been no Nizamuddin Markaz incident, the state would have overcome the problem," he added.

There are eight COVID-19 notified hospitals in the state but all positive cases will be treated in Gandhi Hospital, irrespective of the social and economic status of the patient, the Chief Minister said.

Read:

Telangana CM KCR asks PM Modi to extend 21-day lockdown

'It's our duty': Meet the family of doctors from Telangana fighting COVID-19