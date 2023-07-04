Tamil YouTuber TFF Vasanâ€™s car rams into two-wheeler in Chennai

The YouTuber, who hails from Coimbatore and has a channel named Twin Throttlers, has been fined several times for exceeding speed limits.

Popular biker, YouTuber, and vlogger TTF Vasan has once again triggered controversy after his car rammed into a two-wheeler on Tamil Naduâ€™s Nelson Manickam road. According to reports, the driver of the two-wheeler was injured while Chellam, the director of Vasanâ€™s debut movie Manjal Veeran, Vasan, and a friend who accompanied them in the car, remained unhurt. Soon after, the YouTuber reportedly hired an auto and left the site of the accident.

The 23-year-old biker has a huge fan following both on Instagram and Youtube, and he posts pictures and videos of him going on rides to famous spots in the country. He also does wheeling on roads meant for public commutes and is infamous for his traffic violations.

The YouTuber, who hails from Coimbatore, has been fined several times for exceeding speed limits, and the last time this happened was as recently as June 16, when Vasan was fined at Pudmund in the Nilgiris. Vasan was on a bike tour of the Nilgiris when he was caught overspeeding and he allegedly did not stop despite being intercepted by the police near Hill Bunk. The Pudmund police were subsequently alerted, and they were able to catch Vasan and fine him for violating the Motor Vehicles Act. The incident landed him in controversy after he posted a video of himself smiling and waving while being fined by the police, and the clip then went viral on social media, inviting criticism.

Earlier, in September 2022, Vasan was charged with rash and dangerous driving under Section 279 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, after he uploaded a video of him riding a bike with social media influencer GP Muthu at an alarming speed in Keralaâ€™s Palakkad.

Vasanâ€™s YouTube channel Twin Throttlers has 39.1 lakh subscribers, while on Instagram, he is followed by 2 lakh users.

Vasan has also ventured into acting and will debut as the lead in a Tamil movie titled Manjal Veeran, produced by The Budget Company. The first look of the movie was released on June 29, which happens to be his birthday.