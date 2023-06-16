Tamil moto vlogger TTF Vasan fined for yet another traffic violation

TTF Vasan, a popular YouTuber from Coimbatore, was fined for speeding while riding a bike in the Nilgiris.

TTF Vasan, a popular YouTuber from Coimbatore known for his content related to bike rides, was fined for exceeding the maximum speed limit at Pudumund in the Nilgiris on Thursday, June 15. A video of Vasan waving to the camera filming him while being fined by the police is being circulated on social media. The biker, who was on a tour in the Nilgiris, refused to halt after being caught by police personnel for speeding at Hill Bunk near Ooty. These police personnel then reportedly alerted the nearby Pudumund Police, who were positioned along his route.

Senthil Kumar, the Assistant Sub-inspector of Police (ASI) of Pudumond police station who was on patrol duty along the route, intercepted Vasan and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 for speeding, under the Motor Vehicles Act. The police also issued a warning to Vasan against any future traffic violations.

This is not the first time that Vasan, who runs a YouTube channel named Twin Throttlers, has landed in trouble for rash driving and violating traffic rules. In September 2022, Vasan was charged with rash driving and dangerous driving under section 279 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, after he uploaded a video of himself riding with another influencer GP Muthu at an alarming speed in Palakkad.

In January this year, a car in which Vasan was travelling was seized by the Chennai police in Kodambakkam for not having a number plate. While Vasan was not driving the car himself, the driver, Praveen, was also reportedly fined for not carrying his driver's licence.

In March, the YouTuber was booked for allegedly threatening YouTuber and journalist Madan Ravichandran who questioned him about his traffic violations in an interview, and also abusing the police department. Subsequently, he was booked under section 294(b) sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place) and 506(i) (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.