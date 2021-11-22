Tamil Nadu to see more rains, IMD issues yellow warnings

On Wednesday and Thursday, heavy to very heavy rain is predicted over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, for which the IMD has sounded an orange warning.

Days after the depression over the south of the Bay of Bengal crossed the coast between north Tamil Nadu and adjoining south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu is likely to receive heavy rains over the next few days as well, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted. In view of this, a series of yellow warnings, indicating heavy rainfall, have been issued by the weather watchdog. The IMD has sounded yellow alerts for various districts in the state over the coming days. The alert has been issued for districts including Coimbatore, Erode, Krishnagiri, Pudukottai, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Karuru, Trichy and the delta districts for Monday, November 22. Apart from this, heavy rain is likely over isolated parts of Kerala and Mahe and a yellow alert has been issued for Monday.

For Tuesday, the IMD has said that heavy rain is likely in isolated places over south Tamil Nadu, Pudukottai and the delta districts, and a yellow warning is in place. On Wednesday and Thursday, however, heavy to very heavy rain is predicted over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, for which the IMD has sounded an orange warning. A yellow warning is also in place over south interior Tamil Nadu as heavy rain is likely over the area. The IMD has further predicted heavy rain over isolated places in Kerala and Mahe, for which a yellow alert has been issued from Monday till Thursday.

According to Pradeep K John, who goes by the moniker of Tamil Nadu Weatherman, said that the retreating monsoon trough is stuck over Tamil Nadu, resulting in a series of low pressure areas over the Bay of Bengal. He also predicted that areas from Chennai to Nagapattinam will see rains from November 26, which will last approximately three days. The depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal, off the north Tamil Nadu coast, crossed between Puducherry and Chennai on the morning of Friday, November 19, between 3-4 am.

