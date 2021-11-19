TN rains: Nine killed in Vellore after house collapses, CM announces ex-gratia

CM Stalin announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the victims, along with Rs 50,000 to be given to the eight people who were injured.

As Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu continue to see incessant rains, nine people belonging to one family were killed in Pernampattu area of Vellore district after their house collapsed on Friday, November 19. The deceased include four women, four children and one man. The house reportedly collapsed when the family was fast asleep. The deceased have been identified as Aneesha Begum (63), Kousar (45), Rogi Nas (27), Thansila (27), Misbah fatimah (22), Manulla (8), Afra (4), Abira (3) and Damod (2), who all died on the spot.

The incident occurred at forested flats at Erikuthi near Pernampattu. Thirteen people, belonging to the same family, were staying at the house that collapsed. The four surviving members, along with four others, were rescued by fire and rescue personnel, but are reportedly critically injured. They are currently being treated at the Pernampattu government hospital. Due to the rains and subsequent inundation in the district, the Revenue Department had issued a warning to the families staying in the area and advised them to shift to a nearby camp.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled the death of the nine people. “I was saddened to hear the news that four children, four women and a man were trapped in the rubble of a house on Masjid Street in Vellore district due to heavy rains. I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the victims,” he said.

The Chief Minister also announced that he has ordered special treatment at the hospital where the injured are being treated. He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the families of each of the nine victims, along with Rs 50,000 to be given to each injured person, from the Chief Minister’s General Relief Fund.

Meanwhile, the depression, which is the cause of the rains lashing the state, crossed the coast between Puducherry and Chennai on Friday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The IMD has withdrawn the red alert that was in place for Chennai, but has sounded an orange warning instead, indicating that heavy rains will continue in the city.