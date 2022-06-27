Tamil Nadu Plus One results out: Pass percentage at 90.07%

news TN Exam Results

The Tamil Nadu Plus One (Class 11) examination results were announced on Monday, June 27, and the total pass percentage stands at 90.07%. The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, announced the results at 10 am. Students can check their Plus One Results at tnresults.nic.in or at the departmentâ€™s official website at https://dge.tn.gov.in/.

A release stated that 8.43 lakh students appeared for the exam, of which 4,33,319 were girls while 4,10,35,845 were boys. It added that 90.07% of the students who appeared for the exam, passed. Officials said that 7.59 lakh students passed the exam, including 94.99% (4,11,612) of all girl students and 84.86% (3,48,243) of all boy students who had taken it. The number of students with disabilities who appeared for the exam was 4,470, of which 3,899 have passed. Their pass percentage stands at 87.23%.

Authorities said that 99 prisoners also appeared for the exam and 89 (89.90%) of them cleared it. The number of higher secondary schools that achieved 100% pass result was 7,535, among which 103 were government higher secondary schools.

Perambalur district topped the list with 95.56% pass percentage, followed by Virudhunagar with 95.44% and Madurai 95.25%. Officials added that 41,376 students who had signed up for the exam did not appear for it.

It was after a two-year hiatus owing to the COVID-19 pandemic that Tamil Nadu students gave their first offline board examinations this year. The Class 12 examinations commenced on May 5 while exams for Class 11 were conducted from May 10 and those for Class 10 from May 6.

