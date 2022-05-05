After a two year gap, Tamil Nadu students return for offline board exams

14,627 candidates, including 7,655 girls, are expected to sit for the Class 12 exam, which begins on May 5 and ends on May 28.

news Education

After a two-year hiatus owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tamil Nadu students are set to face their first offline board examinations since 2020.The class 12 examinations will commence from May 5. Exams for class 11 will be conducted from May 10 and those for class 10 on May 6, and School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on May 3 has requested students to wear masks while writing their exams.

Varshini S, a student of class 12, told TNM that this year’s board exams come with a lot of pressure. “Though the state government has reduced the syllabus, we didn’t have time to prepare. Will I be able to finish my exams on time, what if I can’t recall my answers, are the questions running on my mind right now,” she added.

Returning to halls to appear for examinations in person has also made some students anxious. “Since Class 9, I have not appeared in any offline examination due to the pandemic. I thought they would cancel the exams and mark us based on our previous performances like last year,” said Thanushree, another student giving the Class 12 board exams. Nearly 8.37 lakh students will take their exams, 5.03 lakh from the science stream, 2.70 lakh from commerce, 14,885 from arts and 47,882 from vocational stream.

Unlike others, Manther R, a Class 12 student of government school in Red Hills is quite confident and prepared to face his board exams. “Our school conducted three revision tests ahead of our final exams. I expect the question papers to be easy as we are facing the boards after two long years,” he said. “Mark-based admissions is the only way for students in government schools to get into universities. Though we are facing a lot of pressure right now, these exams are going to earn us seats in our desired fields,” says Santhosh J, a student of class 11.

As the Class 12 board exams get underway on May 5, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) has issued a circular directing its officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply even during night hours from May 5 to May 31.

Somasundaram B, a government school teacher, said that their school has conducted a number of unit tests and revision exams. “Students did well in their practical exams and I hope they write their exams without taking a lot of pressure. Though we have counselled them and asked them to remain calm, we could sense their worries and they do sound genuine,” he added.

Joint Director of Education VK Sivagami said in a release on Wednesday that 14,627 candidates, including 7,655 girls, are expected to sit for the Class 12 exam, which ends on May 28. A total of 15,145 candidates, including 7,812 girls, would appear for the Plus-one (Class XI) public examinations in the two regions commencing on May 10 and ending on May 31. The Joint Director said 16,802 candidates would appear for the Class X public examination beginning on May 6 and ending on May 30.

While board exams are beginning on May 5, the final exams for Class 6 to 9 in government-aided and matriculation schools will be held from May 5 to May 13.



