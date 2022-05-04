Tamil Nadu NEET Bill forwarded to President, MK Stalin tells Assembly

In February, the Tamil Nadu Assembly had re-adopted the NEET Bill, which was returned by the Governor, without any amendments â€” a first in 70 years.

news NEET Bill

The Tamil Nadu Governor has forwarded the Tamil Nadu Bill seeking exemption from the ambit of the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) to the President of India Ram Nath Kovind for the second time. The Bill has been sent to the Union government for Presidential assent by Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin told the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday, May 4.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said that he has been informed by the Governor's secretary that the Bill has been sent to the Union Home Ministry. "As part of our struggle for NEET exemption, in the next step, we should jointly take all efforts to insist the Union government for Presidential assent for the Bill," he said.

The Assembly had in February adopted the ruling DMK-piloted anti-NEET bill for the second time, after the Governor had returned the one resolved last year. There has been a tussle between the Governor and Tamil Nadu government over the Bills still pending with the Governor, and last month, the DMK boycotted an 'At Home Receptionâ€™ organised by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi in protest. A few days later, two Tamil Nadu ministers stayed away from a university convocation attended by Governor Ravi. Later, referring to the decision to boycott the event, CM Stalin had said that it would be inappropriate to attend the event hosted at Raj Bhavan, where the collective will of the society, as well as the state Legislative Assembly, have not been given due regard.

CM Stalin had earlier lashed out at Governor Ravi for not forwarding the Bill to the President, calling it inappropriate and against the honour of the House. "It is also disrespecting the people of Tamil Nadu," Stalin had added.

In February, for the first time in its 70-year history, the Tamil Nadu Assembly re-adopted the anti-NEET Bill, which was returned by the Governor, without any amendments. Now that the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed the same Bill again, the Tamil Nadu Governor cannot reject it for the second time. The Governor has to give his assent and send it to the President. The Bill requires the Presidentâ€™s assent before it can become a law.

