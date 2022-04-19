Anti-NEET Bill row: Two TN ministers boycott event presided by Governor RN Ravi

This comes after the DMK and allies boycotted an 'At Home Receptionâ€™ organised by the governor RN Ravi on April 14.

Close on the heels of the ruling DMK boycotting an 'At Home Receptionâ€™ organised by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi over the NEET face-off, two state ministers on Monday, April 18, did not attend a university convocation attended by Governor Ravi. The incident came on a day when Chief Minister MK Stalin told the state Assembly that the April 14 boycott was due to the pending anti-NEET Bill adopted by the House earlier.

Ravi, who is also the Chancellor of Annamalai University, presided over the 84th convocation of the university at Chennai and presented degrees and gold medals to the students. But, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy and Minister for Agriculture and Farmersâ€™ Welfare MRK Panneerselvam were conspicuous by their absence, though they were supposed to attend the function. Panneerselvam later said that the two ministers did not participate in the convocation over the anti-NEET Bill issue.

The TN Admission to Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses Bill, which was passed on September 13, 2021, was returned by the Governor to the government on February 1, 2022 for reconsideration. On February 8 this year, the Bill was re-adopted by the Assembly and it was sent to the Raj Bhavan.

Explaining the reason for not taking part in the reception hosted by Ravi last week, Stalin said participation would have meant hurting people's sentiments and further eroding the dignity of the House, as the anti-NEET Bill was stuck in the Raj Bhavan and lying unattended.

Meanwhile, the governor made a visit to the Dharmapuram Aadheenam mutt in Mayiladuthurai district on Tuesday, April 19, when party cadre, including those from CPI(M) and VCK, staged a protest by waving a black flag at the governorâ€™s convoy. The protesters were arrested by police.

Around 100 people were arrested for protesting against Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi's visit to Dharmapuram Aadheenam mutt in Mayiladuthurai district



Protesters from various party units like DK, DVK, CPM, VCK waved black flags at the Governor's convoy.@xpresstn @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/z1xJ5izH62 â€” Anto Fernando (@AntoWrites) April 19, 2022

(With PTI inputs)