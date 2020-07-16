Tamil Nadu Class 12 exam results 2020: 92.3% of students pass

Over 7.99 lakh students attended the Class 12 board exams conducted between March 3 and March 24.

The Tamil Nadu government announced the results of the Class 12 board exams on Thursday morning, and said that around 92.3% of all students successfully cleared the tests. Tirupur district recorded the highest pass percentage in the state at 97.12%, followed by Erode at 96.99% and Coimbatore at 96.39%.

The exam results can be checked in: tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.

Over 7.99 lakh students attended the Class 12 board exams conducted between March 3 and March 24. In the results announced by the Directorate of Government Examination, the students of 2020 registered an increased pass percentage of one percent when compared to 2019. While 92.3% of all students passed the exams this year, only 91.3% passed the exams in 2019.

The neighbouring union territory of Puducherry recorded a pass percentage of 92.26%.

In Tamil Nadu, girl students emerged meritorious, recording a pass percentage of 94.80% -- which is 5.39% higher than the boys at 89.41%.

Cuddalore registered the least pass percentage in the state with 86.33% of all students passing the exams. The second last place was held by Villupuram with 86.98% of all students clearing the exam.

Among the 2,835 students living with physical disabilities, who attended the exam, 2,506 students have successfully cleared the exam. Around 50 students have cleared the exam from prison complexes.

The pass percentage of government school students stood at 85.94%, while that of aided schools was 94.30% and matriculation schools was 98.70%.

Authorities also gave a subject-wise breakdown of pass percentage.

Physics: 95.94%

Chemistry: 95.82%

Biology: 96.14%

Maths: 96.31%

Zoology: 92.97%

Computer Science: 99.51%

Commerce: 95.65%

Business Maths: 94.80%

For revaluation

Students who want to apply for revaluation and get a copy of the answer sheets can apply for the same, through their examination center. The deadline for the application process will be informed soon.

The students can download a copy of the answer sheet from a website on the days announced by the government.

Over 600 students could not attend the last exam conducted by the Tamil Nadu government due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The last re-exam for those students will be conducted on July 27. Currently, the students will receive the marks of the subjects attended by them. The exam results for the subject to be conducted on July 27 will be released later.

The timetable for re-exam for students who have failed the exams in March 2020 will also be announced.

