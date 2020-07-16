Tamil Nadu Class 12 board exam results to be declared: Here’s how you can check

Around 92.3% students have passed the Class 12 board exams.

news Examination

The Tamil Nadu government will announce the Class 12 state board examination results at 9.30 am on Thursday, July 16 through online websites and messaging facilities. The students can check the exam results in the website tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.

The result will be announced on the website and a message with the marks will also be sent to the registered mobile number of the Class 12 student.

Around 92.3% students have passed the Class 12 board exams. This year too, more number of girls have passed the examination than boys. The girls have recorded 94.80% pass percentage and the boys have registered a pass percentage of 89.41%.

Tamil Nadu Class 12 state board exams were conducted between March 3 and March 24. The results of Class 12 students who attended the exam in March 2020 will be announced by the government on Thursday. Along with this, the candidates who reattempted the exams, if they failed in their first attempt in March and June last year, can also check their results in the gov

ernment websites.

The announcement of the Class 12 exams comes a day after Higher Education Minister KP Anbalagan announced that the engineering counseling will begin on July 15. The last day to apply for engineering seats is August 16.

Class 12 exams were conducted before the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus was implemented. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a Janata Curfew from 12 am of March 25.

The Class 12 exam results will generally be announced in early May every year. However, as a result of the coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown measures, the announcement of the exams results was delayed. The Class 12 paper evaluation by the teachers started only in June, unlike April of each year.

The Tamil Nadu government passed all the candidates of Class 10 since exams could not be conducted during the lockdown.

As some of the students could not attend the Class 12 exam scheduled on March 24 since they were in containment zones, the exam has been rescheduled to July 27. Over 600 students were not able to attend the exam across Tamil Nadu.

