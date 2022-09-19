Tamil actor Deepa dies by suicide in Chennai home

The 29-year-old actor was most popularly known for her roles in Tamil movies like Thupparivalan and Vaaidha.

Tamil actor Pauline Jesscia, popularly known by her stage name Deepa, died by suicide on Sunday, September 18. She was found dead in her apartment in Chennai. The 29-year-old Andhra-based actor is known for her roles in Tamil movies like Thupparivalan and Vaaidha. Her untimely demise has shocked friends and family and members of the Kollywood industry.

According to Entertainment Times, Deepaâ€™s friend Prabhakaran rushed to her place on hearing the news and informed her brother in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh. He had also informed the Koyambedu police who rushed immediately to her apartment. The mortal remains of the actor were sent for post-mortem and investigation is underway. The police officers are also investigating the veracity of her suicide note left in her diary.

Ten days ago, Tamil lyricist Kabilanâ€™s daughter Thoorigai, died by suicide. She was 28 at the time of her death and had worked as a costume designer in several Tamil movies and was also a stylist for several Tamil actors.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organizations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.