Thoorigai, daughter of Tamil film lyricist Kabilan dies by suicide

Thoorigai Kabilan, a fashion designer and writer, and daughter of Tamil lyricist Kabilan, was found dead at her residence in MMDA colony, Arumbakkam in Chennai on Friday, September 9. She was 28. Thoorigai died by suicide according to reports. Her demise at an young age has come as a shock to her family and friends and the Kollywood film industry.

Her friend Sharanya who acted in the movie Peranmai movie took to Instagram to share a photo of her with Thoorigai. She also shared the suicide note written by Thoorigai in December 2020 against suicide on Instagram exhorting girls to remain strong.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CiS5ErfvCQv/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Thoorigai, an MBA graduate, had worked as a costume designer in several Tamil movies and contributed many articles to leading English language media outlets. She also had been a stylist for many Tamil actors. In 2020, she launched a digital magazine named "Being Women", in which she published interviews with women who made significant achievements in different sectors.

The magazine was launched by director Pa Ranjith and actors Cheran and Vimala Raman. Thoorigai launched her online magazine as a platform to share positive stories of succesful women. She had plans to host an award show named Friendship Icon Award at the IIT Madras campus for the second anniversary of her magazine.

Her mortal remains, according to reports, were kept at a private hospital in Saligramam before being sent to Kilpauk medical college hospital for post-mortem examination. Arumbakkam police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. According to reports, a preliminary investigation revealed that she took this extreme step allegedly after an argument with her parents.

Lyricist Kabilan had been penning songs for Tamil films since 2002. He recently penned songs for "Pisasu 2", which had Karthik Raja as music composer.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organizations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.