The inspiration behind Suriyaâ€™s legal film â€˜Jai Bhimâ€™ revealed

The first-look poster of the film, which is being directed by Gnanavel, was unveiled on July 23, marking actor Suriyaâ€™s birthday.

Flix Kollywood

Following the release of first-look images from the film, Suriya is gearing up to essay the role of a lawyer in the movie Jai Bhim. According to the latest updates, the movie is inspired by a legal case fought by retired Madras High Court Judge, Justice K Chandru, in 1993 when he was an advocate. Sources say the filmâ€™s plot will be based on the legal battle he led and fought for a woman from the Irular tribe. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding this.

Justice K Chandru is a renowned judge who has disposed of 96,000 cases and is well-known among the legal circles for some of his landmark judgments. According to a report in The Hindu, these include the ruling about the availability of common burial grounds, stating that it should be accessible irrespective of oneâ€™s caste. Justice Chandru fought many cases on behalf of women, especially those from small towns, low-economic backgrounds and marginalised communities.

He even wrote a book on these experiences, titled Listen to My Case! When Women Approach The Courts of Tamil Nadu, where he recounts the stories of 20 women. The cases span everything from the right to life and the right to practice religion. Justice Chandru retired in 2013.

Recent images from the sets of Jai Bhim have gone viral on social media. In one of the images, we see Suriya and director Gnanavel speaking with one another. While some photos feature Suriya dressed as a lawyer, we also see Karnan fame Rajisha Vijayan, sporting an elegant and simple look in a saree. Other images also show actors Lijomol Jose and Manikandan, who have been roped in to play pivotal roles in the movie. The makers are yet to reveal further details about the project.

The film is bankrolled by Rajsekar Pandian under the banner of 2D Entertainment. Jai Bhim is also likely to star actor Prakash Raj in a significant role. The movieâ€™s technical team comprises SR Kathir as the cinematographer and Philomin Raj as the editor. The popular action-choreographer duo Anbariv will be taking care of stunt sequences, while Kadhir will be handling the art direction.

Suriya will also be seen in the upcoming nine-part anthology Navarasa on the streaming platform Netflix. Suriya is paired opposite Prayaga Martin in Gautham Menonâ€™s segment, Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru.