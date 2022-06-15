Suriya confirms cameo role in Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru starring Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan will be reprising Suriya and Aparna Balamurali’s roles from the original in the Hindi remake of ‘Soorarai Pottru’.

Flix Cinema

Actor Suriya took to social media on Wednesday, June 15 to share that he has done a cameo role in the Hindi remake of director Sudha Kongara's super hit Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, which was partly inspired by events from the life of Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath. Sharing the news with fans, Suriya tweeted on Wednesday, "Akshay Kumar sir to see you as Vir was nostalgic! Sudha Kongara, can see our story beautifully coming alive again #Maara! Enjoyed every minute with team 'Soorarai Pottru' Hindi in a brief cameo! (sic)"

Actor Suriya, who played the lead in the original, earlier participated in a pooja for the Hindi remake, which features Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan in the lead. The film is also produced by actors Suriya and Jyotika under their home banner 2D Entertainment, along with Abudantia Entertainment and Cape Good Films. 2D Entertainment will be making its debut in Hindi film production with this film.

Sudha Kongara, who directed the Tamil version of Soorarai Pottru, will be spearheading the Hindi remake too. Niketh Bommi is the cinematographer of this film, which has music by GV Prakash. Suriya had flown to Mumbai to be there on the sets when an inaugural event was held in April this year.

Starring actors Suriya, Aparna Balamurali, Krishna Kumar, Urvashi, Karunas and Paresh Rawal, among others in pivotal roles, Soorarai Pottru premiered on over-the-top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video on November 12, 2020.

Akshay Kumar posted a video clip of the pooja on April 25 and tweeted, "With the auspicious coconut-breaking and a small prayer in our heart, we begin the filming of our yet untitled film which is about dreams and the power of it. In case, you'll have any title suggestions, do share and of course, your best wishes." Suriya had responded to Akshay's tweet and replied, "Proud and heart filled."

.@akshaykumar sir to see you as #VIR was nostalgic! @Sudha_Kongara can see our story beautifully coming alive again #Maara! Enjoyed every minute with team #SooraraiPottru Hindi in a brief cameo! @vikramix pic.twitter.com/ZNQNGQO2Fq — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) June 15, 2022

Read: 'Soorarai Pottru' review: Suriya's best outing in a long time

Meanwhile, filmmaker Sudha Kongara also has a project with production house Hombale Films in her kitty. Hombale Films rose to fame after producing the hit KGF franchise. When the project was announced in July last year, Sudha Kongara said in a press statement: “I was instantly drawn to the story of Soorarai Pottru, the story of Captain Gopinath, an adventurous maverick and an inspiring entrepreneur who epitomised the New India of the 90s. I'm grateful for all the love we have received so far and look forward to telling this unique and amazing story in Hindi.”

(With IANS inputs)

Read: KGF’s win and Jersey’s loss: What this means for the future of remakes in India