Hindi remake of Sudha Kongara's Soorarai Pottru begins shoot in Mumbai

Actors Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan will be reprising Suriya and Aparna Balamurali’s roles from ‘Soorarai Pottru’ in its Hindi remake.

The Hindi remake of director Sudha Kongara's hit Tamil film Soorarai Pottru went on floors in Mumbai with a simple pooja on Monday, April 24. Actor Suriya, who was the lead in the original, announced that he will be producing the film under the banner of 2D Entertainment, making this his first Bollywood production. Actors Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan have been roped in to reprise Suriya and Aparna Balamurali’s roles in the Hindi remake.

Suriya on Monday sought the blessings and support of his fans as he began his first Bollywood project. The actor also shared a photo along with actor Akshay Kumar and director Sudha Kongara. “A new begining… need all your love and blessings!!” Suriya wrote. As per IANS, sources close to the actor have revealed that Suriya flew to Mumbai after Akshay Kumar requested him to join them for the inaugural function.

Interestingly, the Hindi version is being produced by Suriya's production house, 2D Entertainment, along with Abudantia Entertainment and Cape Good Films. Sudha Kongara, who directed Soorarai Pottru, is also on board as the director for the Hindi remake. Niketh Bommi will be the cinematographer of this film, while it has music by GV Prakash. The shooting for the film is set to commence from Tuesday, April 26 in Mumbai.

A formal announcement on the other members of the cast and crew is expected soon. Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to share a video clip of the pooja. He said, "With the auspicious coconut-breaking and a small prayer in our heart, we begin the filming of our yet untitled film which is about dreams and the power of it. In case, you'll have any title suggestions, do share and of course, your best wishes." Suriya responded to Akshay's tweet and replied, "Proud and heart filled."

Filmmaker Sudha Kongara is also working on a new film with the production house Hombale Films.

(With IANS inputs)