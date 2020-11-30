Suresh Gopi clarifies that he is not part of Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Fighter’

The Malayalam actor who has been away from films for a long time made a comeback last year with ‘Varane Avashyamund’.

Arjun Reddy fame Vijay Deverakonda is joining hands with director Puri Jagannadh for a multilingual film titled Fighter. Vijay plays the role of a kickboxer in the film and is sharing screen space with Ananya Pandey. There was a rumour recently that Malayalam star Suresh Gopi is playing a role in Fighter. However, the social media team of Suresh Gopi has clarified that it is not true. "Currently, there isn't any Telugu movie in talks with #SG and #VijayDeverakonda playing characters. Rumours going around are baseless. Confirmation regarding the same would be made, if any (sic),” a post says.

Sources close to director Puri Jagannadh have also dismissed the rumour and said that no discussion has been held with Suresh Gopi.

Suresh Gopi made an acting comeback to the big screen last year with director Anoop Sathyan's debut film Varane Avashyamund. He acted opposite actor-dancer Shobana in the film which also featured Dulquer Salmaan and Kalyani Priyadarshan. This movie served as a nostalgic trip down the memory lane for the fans of Suresh Gopi and Shobana, who have acted in several films together many years earlier. Varane Avashyamund is streaming on Netflix.

Suresh Gopi has become active in films since the comeback. He has completed shooting for Kaaval which is directed by Nithin Renji Panicker. He will be expected to start shooting for Mathews Thomas Plammottil's Ottakomban soon. It will be actor’s 250th film.

The first look motion poster of Ottakomban was shared by Suresh Gopi, with the caption, “#Ottakomban! Attack to defend. Trumpeting soon!”

The film is bankrolled by Tomichan Mulakuppadam under the banner Mulakuppadam Films. The technical crew of this action entertainer includes Harshavardhan Rameshwar for music, Shaji Kumar for cinematography and Noufal Abdullah for editing. Reports are that Joju George and Mukesh will also play important roles in Ottakomban.

