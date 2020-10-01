Vijay Deverakondaâ€™s 'Fighter' to have Taiwanese boxer?

The film, directed by Puri Jagannadh, also stars Ananya Pandey and Ramya Krishnan.

Flix Tollywood

Vijay Deverakonda is currently busy playing the lead role in the Puri Jagannadh directorial Fighter. Bollywood actor Ananya Pandey has been roped in to play the female lead in this film, which will also have Ramya Krishnan playing Vijay Deverakondaâ€™s mother. Reports suggest that director Puri Jagannadh signed up Ramya Krishnan after working with her in Romantic, in which she had a pivotal role.

Earlier this year, there was buzz that Puri Jagannadh is keen on roping in the legendary boxing champion Mike Tyson for a role in the film. Apparently, the lead star idolizes the boxing legend, because of which it was decided to bring him on-board. However, it now appears that the filmmakers will cast a Taiwanese boxer instead. Sources in the know say that the team has finalised a boxer from Taiwan and will start shooting portions involving him and Vijay Deverakonda in a foreign location where the COVID-19 cases are under control.

Fighter will be made in Telugu and Hindi, with director and producer Karan Johar producing the Hindi version, while Puri Jagannnath will be producing the Telugu version. The shooting of this sports drama commenced earlier this year but came to a grinding halt due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

After he is done with Fighter, Vijay Deverakonda is expected to team up with director Shiva Nirvana.

It was also recently announced that Vijay will be teaming up with Director Sukumar for an upcoming film. The untitled project will be bankrolled by Kedar Selagamsetty under his banner Falcon Creations LLP. This marks the debut of Kedar as a producer and the project is expected to take off only in 2022.

Vijayâ€™s last film to release was World Famous Lover, which hit the marquee on February 14th to coincide with Valentine's Day. Directed by Kranthi Madhav, the film had Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa, Aishwarya Rajesh and Izabelle Leite as female leads. The film was bankrolled by K A Vallabha under the banner Creative Commercials. Gopi Sundar was the music composer for World Famous Lover, with Jaya Krishna Gummadi wielding the camera and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao doing the edits.

Vijay Deverakonda became an instant sensation after Arjun Reddy turned out to be one of the biggest hits in his career, catapulting him to stardom. The film, made on a budget of mere Rs 4 crore, had fetched Rs 6 crore through distribution rights. It had a dream run at the box office, and went on to collect Rs 50 crores during its 50-day run in theatres.

Written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Arjun Reddy was produced by Pranay Reddy Vanga under the banner Bhadrakali Pictures. It starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead roles.

