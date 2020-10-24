Suresh Gopi’s ‘Kaaval’ resumes shooting

The film, touted to be a family drama, is directed by Nithin Renji Panicker.

The shooting of the Suresh Gopi starrer Kaaval has resumed, confirmed its director Nithin Renji Panicker. The director, while confirming that the shooting is in progress at Kollengode in Palakkad, also posted some pictures of the lead star Suresh Gopi. These pictures of Suresh Gopi sporting a salt and pepper look have since gone viral.

When the shooting of Kaaval began earlier this year, Suresh Gopi had posted on his social media page a picture with the caption: “KAAVAL Loading. Coming soon in theatres near you.”

Kaaval also has Renji Panicker, father of the film’s director Nithin, playing an important role. It was earlier reported that actor Lal was the first choice to play the role. But he had to opt out due to prior work commitments and Renji Panicker was brought in as a replacement.

Reports are that Kaaval is touted to be a family drama that will revolve on two generations of a family. Earlier, there were reports of this film being a sequel to Lelam, a Suresh Gopi starrer written by Renji Panicker and directed by Joshiy in 1997. However, that speculation has been put to rest with the director clarifying that his film has a completely new story and is not associated with Lelam.

Joby George is bankrolling Kaaval under his banner Goodwill Entertainments. The film has an impressive crew including National Award-winning cinematographer Nikhil S Praveen, Mansoor Muthootti for editing, and Ranjin Raj as a music composer. Zaya David, Muthumani, Sujith Sankar, Alencier, and Kannan Rajan P Dev have been roped in to form the cast of this entertainer.

The first look poster of Kaaval, showing a gun tucked in a dhoti, was released some time ago.

Besides Kaaval, Suresh Gopi has an untitled film referred to as SG250, directed by Mathews Thomas and written by Shibin Francis. The film began production in December 2019 but had to be halted due to the COVID 19 lockdown in March. However, this film’s been caught up in a controversy with a plagiarism case filed by Jinu Abraham, who is directing Kaduva.

