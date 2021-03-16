Stalin challenges EPS to file case against him if he was responsible for Jaya’s death

The statement comes after EPS blamed the DMK for former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa’s death

Over four years after the demise of former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa, Chief Ministerial faces of AIADMK and DMK, Edappadi Palaniswami and MK Stalin, are engaged in a war of words over the cause of her death. A day after EPS blamed DMK for Jayalalithaa’s death, Stalin hit back, questioning why then did the CM not initiate action against him when he was in power for four years.

Speaking at a public rally, Stalin said, “You are now making false accusations but why did you not do anything against me when you have been in power for four years? If the accusation was true you could have done something. I dare you even now, file a case against me. I am ready to face any consequence”.

Reigniting the Jaya death controversy, during the release of the AIADMK manifesto on Sunday, EPS had said that despite the courts acquitting her in the disproportionate assets case, DMK led by Karunanidhi and Stalin approached the higher courts, causing her much stress. He also added that the DMK was the reason that she could not get the adequate treatment for her illness, resulting in her demise.

In January, Stalin had made another statement in a public function, assuring people of Tamil Nadu that if the DMK came to power, they would order a fair investigation into the ‘mysterious’ death of Jayalalithaa and whoever was found to be guilty of having a role to play in her death would be punished. He had also said, at another event, that the current government had no right to open a memorial for Jayalalithaa till they complete the probe into the causes of her death.

After 75 days of hospitalisation, the former CM of Tamil Nadu Jayalalitha passed away at the Apollo Hospital in Chennai on December 5, 2016. A committee was set up to investigate Jayalalithaa's death. On September 25, 2017, a commission was formed headed by Justice Arumughaswamy to look into the days of hospitalisation and the causes of her death.