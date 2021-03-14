AIADMK manifesto promises free washing machines, education loan waivers

The party also said it would demand the Union government drop the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam released the AIADMK released its manifesto for the Assembly elections in Chennai on Sunday. Announcing a list of populist schemes, the party announced free washing machines, solar stoves, 2GB data for students, free cable connection and reduction of fuel prices. Among the other key promises include waiver of education loan, door delivery of ration items and concrete houses for the stateâ€™s residents.The party also promises a government job for every family that doesnâ€™t have one person employed in the government sector.

One of the biggest poll promises by the AIADMK is that the party would demand the Union government drop the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). When the Bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha, 125 MPs voted for the legislation, and 99 against. The AIADMKâ€™s 11 votes were crucial in passing the Bill in the Upper House. In the Lok Sabha, the AIADMKâ€™s lone MP OP Raveendranath, the son of Deputy CM OPS, voted for the Bill.

The manifesto focuses on students and women. Among the promises for students include giving 200 ml of milk or milk powder to school students, education to be brought to the state list from the concurrent list, mid-day meals to be extended for classes 9-12. Besides this, waiver of education loan and 2GB data for students will be given if the AIADMK is voted to power.

For women, the AIADMK promises one year maternity leave, bus concession for women, six cylinders a year, Rs 1500 per month for women heads of households and free washing machine.

Given the expected split in votes of the Thevar community which used to largely vote for the AIADMK, the party has announced that it will take steps to rename the Madurai airport after Muthuramalinga Thevar, an icon and patriarch of the community.

Social justice schemes announced

Solar cooking stove, washing machines will be provided free of charge to all ration card holders.

6 free gas cylinders per year for all family members.

Under the Public Distribution Scheme, all family cardholders will be provided with essential ration items directly to households

For those without houses in villages, the government will build concrete houses and in cities, they will be given houses in apartments on land bought by the government.

Free Government Cable TV Connection

Pension for senior citizens to be increased to Rs 2000 (increment of Rs.1000)

Continued financial assistance will be given by the government for Pongal

Focus on Women

Kulavikkaku thittam-

Through this scheme, all family cardholders will be entitled to a family bank account of Rs. 1,500 per month in their bank accounts. Men's banking will be paid in homes where women are not there.

The women bus travellers will get 50% off in city buses

The maternity leave for women increased to one year

The maternity funds will be increased from Rs 18,000 to Rs 21,000

Kavalan app in all districts across the state to increase the safety of women

Self help groups to get loan schemes and women bank

Digital market to sell the products of SHGs

Girl Child Protection Scheme: The allocation from the scheme will be increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 70,000

Amma vehicles for surveillance: The Amma patrol team in Chennai will be widened to other districts.

CCTV cameras for tier-II areas

Promises for students

Nutritious meals scheme will be extended to cover students of classes 9, 10, 11 and 12.

College students will be provided with 2 GB per day data round the year.

Education loan will be waived.

Coaching centres for exams like UPSC, NEET, IIT-JEE, TNPSC etc will be set up.

Tamil will be made a compulsory subject for students.

The breakfast provided for primary school children will be expanded with the help of private players.

All students from anganwadis to higher secondary schools will be provided with 200 ml milk/milk powder per day.

Separate university will be established for skill development.

10 world-class universities will be set up in Tamil Nadu in partnership with universities like Cambridge, Oxford, Yale, Harvard etc.

Subsidy will be provided for students in government colleges to purchase two-wheelers.

Laptops for students studying in self-financing mode in government schools.

Push for famers

Farmers will be given a subsidy of Rs. 7,500 per year to encourage farmers and increase their agricultural production.

MSP to be decided for turmeric, onion, paddy, banana, millets, tapioca

Increasing employment

100 day employment scheme (MGNREGA) will be increased to 150 days

Local residents to get preference for employment in private industries

Importance given for Tamil

Tamil to be made an Indian administrative language

Release of seven Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts.