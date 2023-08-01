‘Silence of Muslims shouldn’t be misunderstood:’ Actor Rajkiran on Jaipur train shootout

A Muslim himself, Rajkiran, whose birth name is J Mohideen Abdul Khadar, said that the silence and patience of his community should not be misunderstood as cowardly.

In the wake of the recent shootout on the Jaipur-Mumbai Express in Mumbai on Monday, July 31, Tamil actor and producer Rajkiran said that Muslims have been patient despite the injustice they have been subjected to and that they have been actively helping different communities. He further added that the consequences will be bad if their silence is misunderstood.

The said shootout happened when a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable allegedly shot dead an assistant sub-inspector of RPF and three Muslim passengers on board the train. A Muslim himself, Rajkiran, whose birth name is J Mohideen Abdul Khadar, said in a statement that the silence and patience of his community should not be misunderstood as cowardly. “We are not scared for our lives and we are not defenceless… We are patient because Muhammad - god’s last messenger, and the great leader of Islam, has termed patience as the biggest treasure,” he noted.

He further highlighted that the consequences will be bad if some people, people who he referred to as kanda kazhisadai (loosely translates to people who speak rubbish), started to talk.

Rajkiran was introduced to Tamil Cinema through En Rasavin Manasule (1991) where he played the lead. After having debuted as the hero, the actor eventually played supporting roles in several films including Vijay’s Kaavalan (2011) and Karthi’s Komban (2015). In 2017, he made a comeback and essayed the lead in Dhanush’s Pa Paandi where he played a retired stuntman who finds his long-lost lover.

