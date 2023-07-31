RPF jawan shoots four persons dead onboard Jaipur-Mumbai train

The incident occurred onboard a Jaipur-Mumbai train near Palghar railway station in Maharashtra on the morning of July 31.

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable allegedly shot dead a senior (an assistant sub-inspector of RPF) and three passengers onboard the Jaipur-Mumbai Express in Mumbai on Monday, July 31. According to the Government Railway Police (GRP) Control in Mumbai, the incident occurred between the Virar and Mira Road stations at around 5.30 am.

The two on-duty RPF personnel allegedly had a major fight, and the jawan allegedly took his gun and started firing at the ASI. In the firing, the ASI and three other passengers, including a woman, were killed. Police and RPF officials are investigating the incident and further details are awaited.

According to Hindustan Times, a police officer said that the jawan, Chetan Kumar Choudhary opened fire on his escort duty in-charge ASI Tika Ram Meena, after which went to another bogie and shot three passengers dead. Police apprehended the jawan at Mira Road and took him to Borivali police station, according to reports.